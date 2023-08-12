Female med student suspended for sharing compromising images of hostel mates

VARANASI A female student of Ghazipur-based Government Homeopathic College has been suspended for allegedly clicking inappropriate pics of her female batchmates and then sending them to her male friend from the same college. The male student in question, identified as Mohammad Amir, who purportedly received the photos and then attempted to intimidate the victims, has also been suspended.

Her male accomplice has also been suspended; further probe underway .

According to a professor associated with college administration, several female students filed a complaint on August 7, alleging that a first-year BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) student residing in a private hostel in Ghazipur engaged in the surreptitious photography and videography of her hostel companions while they were changing clothes. The captured content was then disseminated to Amir. The affected students reported the incident to the police as well.

Notably, Amir is also a student of the same college and is pursuing BHMS. Subsequently, the college administration called the individuals in question to enquire about the incident. Their mobiles were also taken into possession for a probe.

In-charge principal and professor, BS Sahani, said that, in their complaint, female students alleged that the girl had captured photos and videos of them in compromising situations, forwarding them to Amir. The victims further claimed that Amir would make unsolicited contact with them through their mobile numbers, subsequently resorting to threats. Disturbed by these occurrences, the female students promptly notified the authorities.

When they were questioned by college administration, the female and male students denied the allegations, but they accepted to be acquainted and being in touch with one another.

College principal Subodh Tripathi said, “Both the individuals have been suspended from the college following the complaint against them. A probe has also been ordered.”

Meanwhile, SP Ghazipur Omvir Singh said that a complaint has been received. SP City has been instructed to conduct a probe into the matter. Police suspect that the accused formatted their mobiles to evade legal consequences. Further action would be taken based on the findings of the probe.

