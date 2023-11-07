Festival rush: Waiting list of 32 trains crosses 200 mark

After Dussehra, now festivals like Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and the revered Chhath Puja are all set to follow, taking festive fervour to a new high and with it marking the peak time of passenger rush for the railways.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The demand for train reservations is so high that it is becoming difficult for the people planning to head home for the festivities to secure reservation.

From Diwali to Chhath Puja, the waiting list of 32 prominent trains of North Central Railway (NCR) has already crossed 200 clearly showing that if one is hoping to travel in these trains on Diwali, they better start looking for other options.

Railway officials share that bookings for most important trains are already full. The situation is such that from November 9 to November 18, there is no room in more than 15 prominent trains. The situation is worse in trains for Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar and Gujarat.

Till now, North Central Railway has announced to run 19 special trains to meet the demand of the festive rush. Northern Railway too is operating nine special trains via Prayagraj Junction. The timetable for increasing the trips of 11 trains on the Delhi-Bihar route by more than six has also been released, railway officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite this, the hustle and bustle at railway stations and booking windows is increasing as the festival approaches. Thousands of people are pinning their hopes on Tatkal tickets.

A look at the waiting list of important trains on November 8, 9, 10 and 11 shows that it has crossed 200. There is no place to be found on these trains. The waiting list of Prayagraj Express, Duronto Express, Shiv Ganga Express, Purushottam Express, Rewa, Dibrugarh Rajdhani and Patna Express before and on the second day of Diwali ranges from 150 to 200.

There are no rooms in 2AC and 3AC on many dates. There is no space in trains like Mahabodhi Express, Brahmaputra Mail, Humsafar Express, Banaras-New Delhi Superfast Express, Purva Express, Kashi, Kamayani, Ratnagiri, Godan, Pawan Express, Ganga Kaveri, Sanghamitra Express etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special trains to run on these routes:

Special Vande Bharat Express on Diwali to run on Delhi-Patna route

Diwali special train for Surat, Udhna and Valsad

Festival special train for Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna route

Subedarganj-Valsad Superfast Train to run from Diwali to Chhath Puja

Special train for Malda Town-Anand Vihar to run till Chhath Puja

New Delhi-Patna reserved superfast Diwali festival special train to also run

Subedarganj - Bandra (T) Superfast Special to run from Diwali to Chhath Puja.

AC Economy Coach Festival Special Train to run from Patna to New Delhi.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON