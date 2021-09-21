FIR against Anand Giri; UP CM pays last respects to ABAP chief

Anand Giri, whose name was allegedly mentioned in the note recovered from the room of deceased chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, has been booked for abetment of suicide.

The First Information Report under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged late Monday night. Narendra Giri, also the Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple, was found hanging by a rope from the ceiling on Monday evening in his Prayagraj ashram. SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh said the case against Anand Giri was registered on the complaint of Baghambari Math ashram sewadar Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj. As per the complaint, Mahant Giri was in stress and used to say that Anand was harassing him, the SP added.

The complaint said Mahant Giri’s disciples Sumit Tiwari, and Sarvesh Dwivedi went inside his room when their phone calls to him went unanswered. There, they found him hanging. They cut the rope and brought the body down but the seer had died by then. The disciples then informed the police, it said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Prayagraj to pay his last respects to the Mahant at his Baghambari math ashram on Tuesday morning.

Talking to media persons, Yogi said, “He always strived to ensure coordination among all the 13 akharas (monastic orders) and saints of different orders and sects...Narendra Giri was the first to request the PM to come to Kumbh—2019 and perform the Sangam and Ganga Pujan. I have personally seen how he was always ready to extend his support in any major issue concerning the country, the saints and the monastic orders. His passing away is a huge loss for the religious and the spiritual world.”

Adityanath said that the incident would be investigated and the culprits would be punished as per the law. “I would request all to allow the investigation agencies to do their work. A team of five doctors would carry out a postmortem examination on Wednesday,” he said.

Earlier, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also reached the city and paid his last respects to the Mahant. Maurya had met the Mahant past Sunday.

“I am unable to believe that he could have died by suicide. I am shocked...I knew him since childhood...I sought his blessings on the morning of September 19. He was appeared fine then…,” Maurya tweeted in Hindi on the Mahant’s death.