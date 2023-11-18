FIR against Ashraf’s wife, 6 others for grabbing Waqf property

An FIR has been registered against slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed’s younger brother and a former MLA Kahlid Azeem aka Ashraf’s wife Zainab Fatima and six others at Puramufti police station for illegally occupying Sunni Waqf Board land, selling plots from it, and also undertaking construction and selling them, on Saturday.

Kahlid Azeem aka Ashraf’s wife Zainab Fatima (HT File Photo)

The six others are Ashraf’s two brothers-in-law, Zaid and Saddam, a village head Shibli of Hatwa village, a Mutawalli, Mohd Asiyam and his wife Zeenat, as well as one Tariq of village Hatwa.

The piece of land they are alleged to have occupied is worth ₹50 crore and was allegedly occupied using forged documents, police said.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Waqf Board caretaker Mabood Ahmad under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 468 (forgery of document for purpose of cheating), 471 (knowingly using a forged document pretending it as genuine,) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and an investigation is now on, said SHO of Puramufti police station Ajeet Singh.

According to the complainant, after the murders of mafioso-politician Atiq and his younger brother, Ashraf, their henchmen and Ashraf’s kin grabbed property worth ₹50 crore of Sunni Waqf Board in Puramufti area. The property was then sold to shopkeepers after plotting and undertaking construction on them that resulted in financial benefits to Ashraf’s wife and brothers-in-law, among others.

Among those booked in the case, Saddam, carrying a cash reward of ₹1 lakh on his head, was arrested by the UP STF a few days back. Ashraf’s wife, Zainab, is absconding and is wanted in connection with the February 24 triple murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards.

According to the FIR, the Sunni Waqf Board owns property in Sallahpur area of Puramufti. The land originally belonged to one Syed Mohammad Ijaz who now lives in the US and gave the land to Waqf Board. Mohd Asiyam, named in the FIR, is its Mutawalli and he appointed Mabood Ahmad as its caretaker.

According to the complaint, the caretaker contracted cancer and went out of Prayagraj to get treatment. During this time, the Mutawalli and his wife along with Zainab and her two brothers Zaid and Saddam prepared fake documents and took control of the land and started selling it in portions after constructing shops etc on it.

When the caretaker returned and found the land occupied and sold to different people, he met the district magistrate and the Prayagraj police commissioner and lodged a complaint. After the primary probe, the commissioner then ordered registration of the FIR, police said.