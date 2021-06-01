Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / FIR against bride for celebratory firing in Pratapgarh village
others

FIR against bride for celebratory firing in Pratapgarh village

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 11:42 PM IST
A first information report (FIR) was on Tuesday registered against a woman who indulged in celebratory firing during her marriage a couple of days ago, police said. In a video that went viral, the woman is seen firing a shot from a handgun before climbing up the stage where the groom is waiting.

The incident took place at Laxman-Ka-Purwa village under Jethwara police station of Pratapgarh district on May 30. The bride had fired in the air from the licensed revolver of her uncle Ramvas Pandey shortly before the ‘jai maala’, Pratapgarh superintendent of police Akash Tomar said.

Station house officer, Jethwara police station, Sanjay Pandey said the FIR was lodged against the woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Epidemic Act. Further action into the matter will be taken soon, he added.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

