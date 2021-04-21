FIR against Kanpur hospital, 4 doctors in custody after judge needing treatment faces chaos

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against a private Covid-19 facility here and four doctors were taken into custody after the Kanpur district judge, who tested positive for the coronavirus, was not admitted to the hospital for an hour and saw first-hand the alleged mismanagement and maltreatment there.

Chief medical officer Dr Anil Mishra, who accompanied district judge to the hospital for admission, has filed the FIR against the hospital, its owner Amit Narayan, duty doctors and the staff.

In the FIR, a copy of which is available with HT, Dr Mishra said he accompanied the judge to hospital with the chief metropolitan magistrate. The lift was not working and all of them remained stuck inside. Thereafter, no one attended the judge, nor the treatment was started, he alleged.

When they reached the portico, many patients complained to them about the “complete chaotic situation” in the hospital, according to the FIR.

As the CMO spoke to the hospital owner, the latter shouted and said, “send me to jail, get my hospital sealed”, according to the FIR.

Dr Mishra said the case was lodged because of utter negligence shown by the hospital with regard to the district judge and shabby management of the Covid-19 facility. District judge RP Singh and hospital owner Amit Narayan were not available for their comments.

DCP (Kanpur) South Ravina Tyagi said, “I am looking into the matter and action will be taken.”

The Panki police said the case was being investigated.