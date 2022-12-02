FIR against SP social media cell for ‘derogatory’ remarks against RSS

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday lodged a case against the Samajwadi Party (SP) media cell allegedly for making derogatory remarks against the organisation through its official Twitter account. A case was lodged at the Vibhuti Khand police station in the matter. The complaint said that the tweets posted by the SP media cell’s official handle were “highly objectionable”.

According to police, a case against unknown persons under section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 has been registered. The police case is based on the complaint made by RSS volunteer and advocate Pramod Kumar Pandey, who accused SP’s media cell of posting “objectionable and indecent” tweets.

The complainant said that crores of volunteers are associated with the RSS all across the country. Through tweets, a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb social and communal harmony by hurting sentiments of these volunteers. In his complaint, Pandey also expressed disgust over allegations of children being harassed sexually under the pretext of sports by the right-wing organisation. The RSS leader demanded the arrest of those responsible for the tweet.

Reacting to the development, SP’s state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary has said that he was not aware of the tweet in question. Meanwhile, another SP leader said, “The tweet was in reply to a very offensive and derogatory post by a BJP spokesperson against the Samajwadi Party and its national president. In his tweet, the BJP spokesperson likened our party to the Taliban.”