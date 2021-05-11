Home / Cities / Others / FIR against SP spokesman, 2 others for ‘maligning image’ of RS MP
others

FIR against SP spokesman, 2 others for ‘maligning image’ of RS MP

The Lucknow police registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party spokesman IP Singh and two others on Tuesday for their posts on social media ‘maligning image’ of Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sanjay Seth and his family members and circulating ‘wrong as well as disgraceful facts’, said senior police officials
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 11:04 PM IST
HT Image

The Lucknow police registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party spokesman IP Singh and two others on Tuesday for their posts on social media ‘maligning image’ of Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sanjay Seth and his family members and circulating ‘wrong as well as disgraceful facts’, said senior police officials.

The officials said two other persons made accused in the FIR were Ram Dutt Tewari and Mahendra Kudiya. They said the three were booked under section 67 of Information Technology Act for misusing social media and section 500 of Indian Penal Code for defamation. The MP’s personal assistant Anoop Kumar Pandey lodged the FIR in this connection at Gautampalli police station.

The FIR stated that Singh posted ‘wrong and disgraceful facts’ about the MP and his family members after a controversy over suspicious death of a woman from Thailand. The complainant stated that same facts were later circulated and forwarded by Ram Dutt Tewari and Mahendra Kudiya on social media and WhatsApp groups with an intent to malign the MP’s image.

The Lucknow police, however, are investigating the matter since Sunday on the basis of facts collected by them. The MP had also written to the police requesting an investigation into the matter.

The Lucknow police registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party spokesman IP Singh and two others on Tuesday for their posts on social media ‘maligning image’ of Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sanjay Seth and his family members and circulating ‘wrong as well as disgraceful facts’, said senior police officials.

The officials said two other persons made accused in the FIR were Ram Dutt Tewari and Mahendra Kudiya. They said the three were booked under section 67 of Information Technology Act for misusing social media and section 500 of Indian Penal Code for defamation. The MP’s personal assistant Anoop Kumar Pandey lodged the FIR in this connection at Gautampalli police station.

The FIR stated that Singh posted ‘wrong and disgraceful facts’ about the MP and his family members after a controversy over suspicious death of a woman from Thailand. The complainant stated that same facts were later circulated and forwarded by Ram Dutt Tewari and Mahendra Kudiya on social media and WhatsApp groups with an intent to malign the MP’s image.

The Lucknow police, however, are investigating the matter since Sunday on the basis of facts collected by them. The MP had also written to the police requesting an investigation into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP