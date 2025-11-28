Bettiah’s Mufassil police registered a case against two police constables and a villager after a video showing them dancing with a nautch girl with a police service revolver went viral on social media in West Champaran, police said on Friday. FIR against two cops, posted in Gopalganj, booked under Arms Act in Bettiah

Confirming this, Bettiah (sadar) sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Vivek Deep told media persons on Friday during the course of verification two of three people with a dancer wielding a pistol have been identified as police constables posted in Gopalganj district and the video was filmed at Rampur Bairagiya village under Mufassil police station area of West Champaran district on November 26.

“Prima facie, it appears to a police service revolver handed to the dancer during dance,” the sub divisional police officer said, adding a case has been registered against three persons - two of them police constables after the verification of a video.

In the video, the dancer is seen brandishing a pistol with people around dancing to the tune of the Bhojpuri song.

“Also seen in the video constable Amit Choudhary, who is attached with Kuchaikote police station in Gopalganj and a second constable has been identified as Anmol Tiwari who is attached with fire brigade department in Gopalganj,” the SDPO said, adding they have been booked under relevant section of IT and Arms Act in a case (564/25) registered with Mufassil police station.

Raids are on to arrest them, police said.