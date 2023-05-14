Eight booked for duping, issuing threats to man in Atiq’s name

Dhumanganj police on Saturday lodged an FIR against eight persons including a lekhpal for allegedly duping a man and issuing threats to him in the name of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad. An FIR has been registered for fraud and issuing threats and further investigations were being carried out in this connection, police said. Victim has lodged complaint following the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad. (File photo)

Resident of Gaus Nagar area of Kareli Vikas Bakshi has lodged an FIR against lekhpal Kailash Kishor Mishra posted in Karchhana, his mother Shyama Devi, father Ayodhya Prasad, brother Gulshan Mishra and others including one Farmood, Aseem Haldhar, Amar Singh and Jai Prakash Mishra. Vikas claimed that Kailash showed him a plot of land in Kalindipuram area and sold it to him in 2016-17 for ₹12 lakh.

However, Prayagraj Development Authority demolished the wall when he started construction on the plot in 2022. PDA officials said that the plot was on government land.

On May 28, 2022, Kailash called him to Subedarganj Railway Station. The other accused were also with him in his vehicle. Vikas alleged that Kailash threatened him with a firearm and forced him to talk to Atiq Ahmad on his phone. The person on the other side introduced himself as Atiq Ahmad and threatened him and asked him to obey ‘Mishra Ji’ or else he would be buried on the same plot.

Vikas claimed that he was scared following the threat and has now come forward to lodge a complaint against the accused after Atiq’s murder.

SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya said action will be taken following investigations.