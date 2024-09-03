FIR lodged against fake open education website

An FIR has been registered on Monday against the illegally run Uttar Pradesh Rajya Mukt Vidyalay Parishad which was even distributing marksheets and used the photographs of the chief minister, education minister and other senior officials on its website. (Pic for representation)

In his complaint lodged at Cyber Crime Police Station, additional director education (correspondence) Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said an illegal organisation named ‘Uttar Pradesh Rajya Mukt Vidyalay Parishad’ was being run by one Rajman Gaud and others. Websites—www.upsosb.ac.in and www.upsosb.org.in was also being run through which marksheets were being given to people.

The marksheets and certificates of high school and intermediate which are being given to students are completely fake and illegal. The complaint further said that an FIR was earlier registered against Rajman Gaud at Indira Nagar police station of Lucknow in January 2018 under different sections of IPC.

The fraudulent website surfaced when some marksheets and certificates issued by it were sent to Rajya Mukt Vidyalay for verification.

Incharge of Cyber Police Station inspector Rajeev Kumar Tiwari said an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of BNS and further investigations were being carried out.