FIR lodged against SP's Anurag Bhaudaria for 'insulting' CM

Published on Nov 12, 2022 11:54 PM IST

An FIR was lodged against Bhadauria at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station after a complaint regarding the issue was filed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Hero Bajpai.

The remark was made during a debate organised by a TV news channel. (HT File photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria was on Saturday booked for allegedly insulting and making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and late Mahant Avaidyanath, during a debate organised by a TV news channel a day earlier.

An FIR was lodged against Bhadauria at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station after a complaint regarding the issue was filed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Hero Bajpai. Mahant Avaidyanath was the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math, who was succeeded by Adityanath as the head priest of the math.

Additional DCP (Central) Rajesh Srivastava said Bhadauria allegedly made the remarks repeatedly even after being pointed out by the anchor not to make such statements.

The ADCP said the complainant alleged that Bhaduria’s remarks hurt the sentiments of Hindus and those who have faith in the math.

