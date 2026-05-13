...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

FIR lodged for 30 lakh insurance fraud through fake road accident death claim

A ₹30 lakh insurance fraud was uncovered involving a fake death claim, leading to an investigation into forged documents and multiple bank transfers.

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Advertisement

A case of insurance fraud has come to light in which 30 lakh was allegedly siphoned off from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India through a fabricated road accident death claim.

FIR lodged for 30 lakh insurance fraud through fake road accident death claim

According to police, the branch manager of the Civil Lines CAB (Career Agents Branch) branch of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mrigendra Mani Singh, has lodged an FIR at Civil Lines Police Station against Rajiv Tripathi and Durgesh Nandini Tripathi, residents of Rajpur, Gyanpur in Bhadohi district.

The complaint states that Rajiv Tripathi had taken a life insurance policy worth 30 lakh in December 2024 and paid the first premium. Within a month, the nominee, Durgesh Nandini Tripathi, claimed that he had died in a road accident on January 25, 2025, in the Gaipura area of Mirzapur district.

To support the claim, allegedly forged documents including an FIR copy, inquest report, post-mortem report, and purportedly certified judicial records were submitted to the insurer. Based on these documents, Life Insurance Corporation of India processed and released the claim amount of 30 lakh on June 27, 2025, which was credited to a newly opened account at Bank of Baroda in Prayagraj.

“A case under relevant sections has been registered under charges of fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. A probe is now underway where we are currently tracing the accused and probing the financial trail,” said SHO of Civil Lines police station Ramashray Yadav.

Authorities described prima facie as a well planned scheme involving fabricated documents and manipulation of official records to defraud the insurance system.

 
life insurance corporation
Home / Cities / Other Cities / FIR lodged for 30 lakh insurance fraud through fake road accident death claim
Home / Cities / Other Cities / FIR lodged for 30 lakh insurance fraud through fake road accident death claim
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.