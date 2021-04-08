FIR over credit card fraud filed by Hinjewadi police

PUNE An FIR has been registered on Thursday by the Hinjewadi police station, under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate, against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing credit card information and booking flight tickets worth Rs29.74 lakh.

Mallikarjun Nardagi (40), deputy manager with ICICI Bank, has lodged the complaint.

According to police, the accused hacked the credit card data of bank customer Anil Shivaji Ghadge , a resident of Wakad. On December 24, 2020, the accused booked many tickets using the credit card, thus cheating the customer as well as the bank.

Therefore, the bank did an internal enquiry and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66a and 66d of the Information Technology Act.