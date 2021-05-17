Home / Cities / Others / Fire brigade unable to enter Dighi hsg society, because gate too small; tragedy averted
PUNE Residents of the Legacy Sannidhi housing society in Dighi, switched to panic mode for a few hours early on Monday morning, after a transformer caught fire and the fire engines was unable to enter the premises
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 07:20 PM IST
PUNE Residents of the Legacy Sannidhi housing society in Dighi, switched to panic mode for a few hours early on Monday morning, after a transformer caught fire and the fire engines was unable to enter the premises.

The entry gate to the housing society was too small to accommodate the fire brigade’s vehicles.

An official of from the Bhosari fire station, requesting anonymity, said, “The entry gate was small so we could not enter the premises. We tried to reverse the vehicle in, but it was not possible.”

“The incident happened at 8am and fire was brought under control at 8.45pm. The fire brigade could not enter the society gate, so we switched off the main connection and later, all the residents spread water over the transformer,” said Ajit Garud, chairman, Legacy Sannidhi.

This is the first such incident at the Legacy Sannidhi housing society.

“A fire audit needs to be done of our society and the non-objection-certificate by the fire safety department, given to buildings, should be verified to avert such situations in future,” added Garud.

