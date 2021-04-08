Home / Cities / Others / Fire in stationery factory in Dilshad Garden: None dead, 3 fire fighters hurt
others

Fire in stationery factory in Dilshad Garden: None dead, 3 fire fighters hurt

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey stationery-manufacturing unit in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden Industrial Area on Thursday morning
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 11:34 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey stationery-manufacturing unit in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden Industrial Area on Thursday morning. Officials said the factory was vacant when the blaze started, and no lives were lost in the incident. However, three fire fighters sustained minor injuries.

The fire also engulfed some portions of the third floor by the time it was controlled by nearly 100 fire fighters and 27 fire tenders.

Officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze began in a room that stored chemicals used to make adhesive tape, as police officers said they suspect that a short circuit may have led to the fire.

DFS chief Atul Garg said their control room was informed about the blaze around 8.30am, after which 15 fire tenders were sent to the factory. Later, the fire department sent 12 more tenders to douse the blaze, he added.

Occupants of neighbouring buildings were vacated as a precautionary measure.

Even as the blaze was controlled around 2pm, cooling operations continued till the evening.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ordinance to revive air quality commission in a week: Centre tells SC

Delhi govt orders private hospitals to increase beds for Covid patients

AAP levels graft charges against south Delhi municipality councillor

10-5 job: Cops focus on crowded areas at night

Deputy chief fire officer Sanjay Tomar, who led the operation, said the entire building is used to manufacture stationery, as well as packaging and storage material. Most of the ground floor houses machines, while the first floor is used as an office. The third and fourth floors were used as the warehouses to store raw materials and cardboard boxes.

He said three fire fighters suffered cuts from broken glasses during the operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP