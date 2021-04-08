Fire in stationery factory in Dilshad Garden: None dead, 3 fire fighters hurt

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey stationery-manufacturing unit in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden Industrial Area on Thursday morning. Officials said the factory was vacant when the blaze started, and no lives were lost in the incident. However, three fire fighters sustained minor injuries.

The fire also engulfed some portions of the third floor by the time it was controlled by nearly 100 fire fighters and 27 fire tenders.

Officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze began in a room that stored chemicals used to make adhesive tape, as police officers said they suspect that a short circuit may have led to the fire.

DFS chief Atul Garg said their control room was informed about the blaze around 8.30am, after which 15 fire tenders were sent to the factory. Later, the fire department sent 12 more tenders to douse the blaze, he added.

Occupants of neighbouring buildings were vacated as a precautionary measure.

Even as the blaze was controlled around 2pm, cooling operations continued till the evening.

Deputy chief fire officer Sanjay Tomar, who led the operation, said the entire building is used to manufacture stationery, as well as packaging and storage material. Most of the ground floor houses machines, while the first floor is used as an office. The third and fourth floors were used as the warehouses to store raw materials and cardboard boxes.

He said three fire fighters suffered cuts from broken glasses during the operation.