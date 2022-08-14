Firozabad: Chief minister Yogi’s posters defaced, 2 detained
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers registered a strong protest after the posters and hoardings of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, placed as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, were found defaced in Firozabad on Saturday morning.
After being informed, police registered two FIRs at the north and south police stations of Firozabad city. The police also informed Nagar Nigam officials, who started replacing the damaged posters and hoardings.
SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari informed that CCTV footage and call detail reports (CDR) are being checked to get more details of the accused responsible for this act.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders led by MLA Manish Asija staged a protest on Saturday after learning about the incident. “This was not the random act of any single person but has been done with apparent planning last night. It was an act done by anti-social elements who planned to disturb peace and tranquillity of city having a mixed population,” alleged BJP leaders.
Giving details of police action SSP said one case has been filed at Uttar (North) police station in Firozabad city and another at Dakshin (South) police station against unidentified accused.
“We have inspected CCTV footage and examined call detail reports (CDR) and, based on primary pieces of evidence, two persons have been detained and are being interrogated,” the SSP said.
“The posters and slogans, about 7 to 8 in number, have been found defaced in the area near the main crossing of Firozabad city,” SSP added.
Firozabad district magistrate Ravi Ranjan stated, “The administration has taken the issue seriously, and those involved in this criminal act will not be spared. Serious legal action will be taken against them. FIRs have been registered at two of the police stations after hoardings placed for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Gandhi Park crossing were found damaged,” DM stated.
