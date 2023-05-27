Home / Cities / Others / BHU’s Sir Sundarlal Hosp becomes 1st in East U.P. to perform complex heart surgery

BHU’s Sir Sundarlal Hosp becomes 1st in East U.P. to perform complex heart surgery

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2023 06:21 PM IST

Recently, the team of cardiothoracic surgeons -- led by Dr Sanjay Kumar, Professor and Head of the department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, IMS-BHU --operated on a 56-year-old woman patient with Bentall procedure.

VARANASI A team of cardiothoracic surgeons successfully performed Aortic Root Replacement surgery at the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, IMS-BHU. The surgery is performed to remove an aneurysm in the part of aorta closest to heart and replaces it with a graft. With this, Sir Sunder Lal Hospital, IMS-Banaras Hindu University, has become the first hospital in eastern U.P. to perform an Aortic Root Replacement (ARR).

Dr Sanjay Kumar, Professor and Head of the department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, IMS-BHU, led the surgery. (HT Photo)
Recently, the team of cardiothoracic surgeons -- led by Dr Sanjay Kumar, Professor and Head of the department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, IMS-BHU --operated on a 56-year-old woman patient with Bentall procedure. Dr Kumar said, “The woman was diagnosed with severe incompetence of aortic valve and dilated aortic root and ascending aorta of the heart. She was suffering with progressive shortness of breath and chest pain over the last year.”

According to Dr Kumar, this heart condition is fatal and if left untreated, it leads to poor quality of life and demise of the patients due to heart failure. “Aortic root replacement consists of replacing valve, sinuses of Valsalva with varying amount of the ascending aorta or combination thereof. This also involves reimplantation of the coronary artery and technically challenging,” said Dr Kumar.

DREAM TO START HEART TRANSPLANT CENTRE AT BHU

Dr Sanjay Kumar, who has worked at the Yale University, School of medicine, Connecticut, USA, as a heart transplant surgeon, is keen to start the heart transplant facility in BHU and wants to make SSH, BHU, proud centre in U.P. Dr Kumar, who started the regular open heart surgery for first time in SSH BHU in 2009, is playing a consequential role to develop the department of Cardiothoracic surgery.

