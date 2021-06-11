First black/yellow fungus patient in Prayagraj operated upon, doing well

PRAYAGRAJ: The first black/yellow fungus patient was operated upon successfully at United Medicity Hospital here recently and was doing well, said doctors. Prayagraj has witnessed 20 cases of black fungus till date but this is the first confirmed case of black/yellow fungus here.

The patient is a 73-year-old Ayushman scheme beneficiary. He fell prey to Covid and was treated in April-May in United Medicity. However, after a few days, he again came to the hospital due to heaviness on the left side of the face, informed doctors.

He was examined by the doctors led by principal of United Medicity Prof Mangal Singh and ENT specialist Dr Prabhat Srivastava.

Endoscopy and MRI on June 8 confirmed both black and yellow fungus in the nose. The patient was then successfully operated upon by the team on June 8 itself and is now doing well, as per Prof Mangal Singh.

He said that the operation was successful only due to the state-of-the-art equipment available in the hospital.

United Medicity director Dr Pramod Kumar informed that a team had been formed under the leadership of principal Prof Mangal Singh, to treat all such cases.

He advised Covid patients to immediately visit an ENT specialist if they had symptoms like toothache, jaw pain, watery/bleeding nose, difficulty in breathing and blurred vision.

Dr Kumar said that if the fungus was not detected or treated at the right time, it also affected the jaw and eyes, and could also reach the brain making the case complicated.

Assistant professor in the department of ENT, United Medicity Dr Prabhat Srivastava said that mucormycosis, a black fungus, could be fatal for those suffering from uncontrolled diabetes and patients affected by Covid.