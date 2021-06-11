Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / First black/yellow fungus patient in Prayagraj operated upon, doing well
others

First black/yellow fungus patient in Prayagraj operated upon, doing well

PRAYAGRAJ: The first black/yellow fungus patient was operated upon successfully at United Medicity Hospital here recently and was doing well, said doctors
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 11:37 PM IST
HT Image

PRAYAGRAJ: The first black/yellow fungus patient was operated upon successfully at United Medicity Hospital here recently and was doing well, said doctors. Prayagraj has witnessed 20 cases of black fungus till date but this is the first confirmed case of black/yellow fungus here.

The patient is a 73-year-old Ayushman scheme beneficiary. He fell prey to Covid and was treated in April-May in United Medicity. However, after a few days, he again came to the hospital due to heaviness on the left side of the face, informed doctors.

He was examined by the doctors led by principal of United Medicity Prof Mangal Singh and ENT specialist Dr Prabhat Srivastava.

Endoscopy and MRI on June 8 confirmed both black and yellow fungus in the nose. The patient was then successfully operated upon by the team on June 8 itself and is now doing well, as per Prof Mangal Singh.

He said that the operation was successful only due to the state-of-the-art equipment available in the hospital.

United Medicity director Dr Pramod Kumar informed that a team had been formed under the leadership of principal Prof Mangal Singh, to treat all such cases.

He advised Covid patients to immediately visit an ENT specialist if they had symptoms like toothache, jaw pain, watery/bleeding nose, difficulty in breathing and blurred vision.

Dr Kumar said that if the fungus was not detected or treated at the right time, it also affected the jaw and eyes, and could also reach the brain making the case complicated.

Assistant professor in the department of ENT, United Medicity Dr Prabhat Srivastava said that mucormycosis, a black fungus, could be fatal for those suffering from uncontrolled diabetes and patients affected by Covid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP