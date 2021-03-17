First road built of legacy waste to come up in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area

New Delhi: The East Delhi civic body will construct its first road using legacy municipal waste on an 800-metre stretch in Kalyanpuri, officials said on Wednesday. A tender for the project will be floated after a detailed project reported is finalised in a civic body meeting.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) officials said the pilot project will be overseen by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

Vijay Prakash, the East civic body’s chief engineer, said CRRI will check if the road, to be made with legacy waste inert materials generated after processing by trommel machines at Ghazipur landfill, is fit to bear the expected load and examine it for cracks.

“We will use nearly 25,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste from Ghazipur landfill in the process,” said Prakash.

Labelling it a “first-of-its kind experiment”, Prakash said if the project is a success, then waste inert materials could potentially be used in the construction of other road projects as well, including expressways.

The EDMC generates nearly 3,900 metric tonnes of inert materials a day by processing legacy waste at Ghazipur landfill using 20 trommel machines. East Delhi generates nearly 2,700 metric tonnes of garbage every day, of which 1,100 metric tonnes are dumped at Ghazipur landfill.

Municipal officials said that the project will be implemented and funded under the “Waste to Wealth Mission” of the central government.

Earlier, the civic agency had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to supply processed legacy waste to fill the embankment of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, an agreement that did not materialise due to apprehensions about the strength of the inert material.

“The entire project will be conducted under the supervision of CRRI. They will study the strength of inert materials being used in the road and also check if there are any chances of cave-ins. The EDMC will only provide the land and inert materials for the construction,” a senior EDMC official said.

Vasant G Havangi, chief scientist CRRI, said that lab testing of the waste inert materials was conducted by the CRRI and that yielded good results. In the lab tests it was found that these inert materials can be used for the road construction and retaining walls of flyovers, expressways.

He said that the road, which will be constructed through inert materials, is a service road of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway where load carrying capacity of inert materials will be tested on site. “We plan to finish the work by June 2021 and then leave it for traffic and monsoon to pass. During this period we will check characteristics of the road and then in July 2022 we will submit a report to the central government and recommend it for the use in state highways and national highways,” Havangi said.