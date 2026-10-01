Thrissur , Police have arrested five persons who allegedly abducted a woman, who had checked into a lodge here with her male friend, and gang-raped her after posing as cops, officials said on Thursday.

Five arrested for abducting, gang-raping woman in Keralam

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place on September 22, when the man and the woman from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu had checked into the lodge near the KSRTC bus stand.

A six-member gang allegedly assaulted the man, leaving him with broken arms and legs before abandoning him outside a hospital near Tiruppur, police said.

Police suspect that the attack was carried out on a "quotation" given by the man's wife, who allegedly tracked his mobile phone location and passed on the details to the gang.

The gang, posing as police officers, allegedly barged into their room, tied their hands and legs, stuffed cloth into their mouths and forcibly took them away in a car, police said.

The man was allegedly brutally assaulted during the journey to Tiruppur, leaving him with multiple fractures in his arms and legs, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After abandoning him outside a hospital near Tiruppur, two members of the gang allegedly shifted the woman to another car and sexually assaulted her, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After abandoning him outside a hospital near Tiruppur, two members of the gang allegedly shifted the woman to another car and sexually assaulted her, police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Based on the woman's statement, Tamil Nadu Police registered a case and subsequently handed it over to Thrissur City Police.

During the investigation led by the Thrissur Assistant Commissioner, one of the accused was arrested near Nedumbassery airport.

Based on information obtained during his interrogation, three persons were apprehended from Tiruppur, police said.

They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Another accused was arrested from Palani, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday and will be produced before the court on Thursday.

Police said one more person, suspected of being a minor, is yet to be arrested.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.