Five arrested for brandishing weapons to mark deceased gang leader's birthday
Five arrested for brandishing weapons to mark deceased gang leader’s birthday

In the second such incident in a month, members of a local gang were arrested for celebrating the birthday of their dead leader, for being possession of weapons in a public space
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:27 PM IST
In the second such incident in a month, members of a local gang were arrested for celebrating the birthday of their dead leader, for being possession of weapons in a public space.

A video of the incident was uploaded on social media, which led the police to know that they had burst crackers, brandished weapons, and danced on the streets of Annabhau Sathe nagar in Bibwewadi, to celebrate the birthday of the deceased, alleged gang leader Keshav, alias Bhavesh Kamble (22).

The birthday was celebrated on August 6, one day before the first death anniversary of Kamble. He was murdered last year.

On checking the footage, officials identified Prasad Kanitkar holding a pistol, Nagesh Ashtage holding a blade, and Vijay Kattamani, Sanjay Koli, Ajay Pawar, along with two other people, were also seen celebrating in the video. They were all arrested. The video was recorded and spread with the aim to terrorise residents, according to the police.

A case under relevant sections of Arms Act and other laws was registered at Bibwewadi police station.

In a similar incident in July, two separate cases were registered against members of the Ravan gang in Dehu road by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police - one for putting up a hoarding for the gang’s deceased leader’s birthday and the second for celebrating it while being in possession of dangerous weapons on July 22 and July 23 respectively. The deceased gang leader was identified as Aniket Jadhav who was killed in November 2017, in a gang war. His death had led to the violent deaths of at least one other person in the area.

