Five bodies of missing Assam workers found in Arunachal Pradesh

others
Published on Jul 29, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Bodies of the workers were found inside dense forests at different locations. (File image)
ByUtpal Parashar

Decomposed bodies of five workers of Assam, who had reportedly gone missing from a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) construction site on July 5, was found by search parties in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

Bodies of the workers were found inside dense forests at different locations between Huri and Teppa between July 25-28.

Ten missing workers were earlier been rescued by search parties.

“The bodies were in decomposed state and found at different locations. We have not been able to retrieve them due to some issues,” said a district official on condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Assam to convert govt girls schools into co-ed, teach maths, science in English

The deceased were identified as Abul Husain, Moijal Haque, Sohar Ali, Farijul Haque while one person couldn’t be identified.

The person who reportedly died due to drowning is believed to be Hikmat Ali.

The workers, employed by a private contractor at a BRO road construction site at Huri in Damin circle of the district, fled from their work site on July 5 after they were reportedly denied permission to visit their families in Assam for Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

The work site at Huri is located around 109km away from Koloriang, which is 249km from the state capital Itanagar. It is located around 80-90km from the India-China border.

Due to communication issues, district officials got to know about the missing workers only on July 13 following which search operations were launched.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

