Assam to convert govt girls schools into co-ed, teach maths, science in English

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet on Thursday decided to convert all all-girls government schools in the state to co-educational schools and start teaching maths and science in the English medium instead of Assamese, Bodo or Bengali.

“Except a few schools with historical background, all government-run all-girls schools in the state will be converted into co-educational ones,” education minister Ronoj Pegu told journalists after the meeting.

He also added that science and maths from classes 3 to 12 will be taught in all government schools in English, and not in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali or other languages.

In addition, there will be 5-10 schools in each district that will have English as a medium of instruction in all subjects in parallel to Assamese, Bodo and Bengali. Students in these schools will have the option of deciding which language should be the medium of instruction from classes 6 to 12.

In secondary schools, the cabinet decided to replace the social studies subject with two subjects, geography and history.

The minister said the government has also made it mandatory for private schools to register with the fee regulatory authority. “We have around 6,000 private schools of which around 1,800 are registered as of now,” he said.

The cabinet has also approved the state’s new tourism policy, allotted ₹100 crore for the repair and reconstruction of heritage bungalows in tea gardens and the setting up of a tourist hotel in Manas National Park.

