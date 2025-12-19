Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Five children contract HIV after transfusions in MP hospital; three staff suspended

ByShruti Tomar
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 12:17 pm IST

The action was taken based on the preliminary inquiry report of a seven-member investigation committee headed by CEO of Ayushman Bharat Yogesh Bharsat

Bhopal: A pathologist in charge of a blood bank and two lab technicians have been suspended after five children were infected with HIV following blood transfusions at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

The blood bank in charge of Satna district hospital, Devendra Patel, and two lab technicians, Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey, have been suspended, officials said (Representative photo)

The action was taken based on the preliminary inquiry report of a seven-member investigation committee headed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ayushman Bharat Yogesh Bharsat.

The blood bank in charge of Satna district hospital, Devendra Patel, and two lab technicians, Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey, have been suspended, officials said.

“In addition, a show-cause notice has been issued to the former civil surgeon of Satna district hospital, Manoj Shukla. He has been directed to submit a written explanation in response to the notice. He has been warned of strict departmental action if his explanation is not satisfactory,” deputy chief minister and health minister Rajendra Shukla said.

The state-level committee was formed on December 16 under the director of the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), Yogesh Bharsat, after five minor thalassemia patients contracted HIV nine months ago, allegedly due to the transfusion of infected blood.

The prima facie investigation revealed that an infected person donated the blood to these children. However, the district administration is struggling to trace the donors, as at least 50% cannot be located due to incorrect addresses provided at the time of donation.

A pathologist and two lab technicians in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district have been suspended after five children contracted HIV from blood transfusions at a local hospital. The suspensions followed a report from a state investigation committee. Authorities are also seeking an explanation from the former civil surgeon, as efforts to trace the infected donors face challenges.