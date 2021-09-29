Five days on, Haryana Police yet to arrest accused in Kaithal double murder

Five days after an elderly couple was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Model Town, Kaithal on Friday, police have failed to arrest the perpetrators.

Police have formed four teams to investigate the case but as of now, there is no information about the accused.

Puneet Goel, son of deceased Satyawan and Kailasho Devi, had named five suspects as he said his father had some dispute with them.

But police said they have some clue that Rajesh Kumar, a resident of the native village of the deceased, was involved in the case and police are conducting raids to arrest him.

“We got some clues about Rajesh’s involvement and he is absconding,” said Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh.

He said the case was handed over to the CIA and police teams are conducting raids. He has also written to the higher officials to announce a reward for clues.

On details of other suspects provided by the family, the SP said in preliminary investigation their involvement could not be proved and the first priority of police is to arrest Rajesh.

Last Friday, the couple was found murdered with injuries from a sharp-edged weapon on their bodies. Satywan was a commission agent and his son works in a private company in Noida.

The deceased’s son raised questions on the police investigation and wrote to many officials including Haryana home minister Anil Vij from his Twitter handle, seeking his intervention, for immediate arrest of the accused.