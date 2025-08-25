Five die of food poisoning in Odisha village within a week

Bhubaneswar: Five persons of a village in Odisha’s Koraput district have died of food poisoning while five others have been hospitalised in the last five days after attending a community feast, officials said. Officials said they suspect food poisoning due to consumption of contaminated water and food. (Representational image)

On Monday, a man named Khagapati Gouda died in the SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput, the 5th person from Odapur village to die of food poisoning in a week. A week ago, a community feast was organised in the village in which many locals participated. Soon, 10 villagers developed symptoms of food poisoning, including acute vomiting.

“We suspect food poisoning due to consumption of contaminated water and food. The officials have been advised to ensure safe drinking water and maintain sanitation in the village. We are conducting round-the-clock surveillance,” said Koraput chief district medical officer Rabi Narayan Mishra.