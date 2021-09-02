Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Five held for smuggling drugs in Patiala, 3 lakh tablets recovered
others

Five held for smuggling drugs in Patiala, 3 lakh tablets recovered

The men were running an inter-state gang and were smuggling pharmaceutical drugs from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab; the two accused from Punjab joined this gang only recently, and acted as suppliers
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The recovery includes 2.4 lakh narcotics pills (Tramadol), 76,800 capsules and 4,000 injections (Pentazocina). (HT FILE PHOTO)

Patiala Police have arrested five men for snuggling of narcotic pills and confiscated 3.1 lakh drug tablets and 4,000 injections from them. The men were running an inter-state gang and were smuggling pharmaceutical drugs from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab. The recovery includes 2.4 lakh narcotics pills (Tramadol), 76,800 capsules and 4,000 injections (Pentazocina).

The accused are Sarwan Singh, 26, of Ashike village in Ferozepur district; Gurwinder Singh, 23, of Balor village in Tarn Taran; Rajvikram Singh, 18; Sharad Awasthi, 20, and Rajat Gogian, 25, all of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said on August 28, Rajpura Police had intercepted a truck on the national highway and recovered 22,000 narcotic pills from the occupants. Garg added that the men on the truck said that they had brought the tablets from Rajvikaram, who is pursuing a diploma in pharmacy.

“During investigation, the police also zeroed in a godown owned by Rajat in Shahjahanpur. Three other accused were arrested more drugs were seized,” the SSP said, adding that the UP men had been in this smuggling racket for long.

RELATED STORIES

“The two accused from Punjab joined this gang only recently, and acted as suppliers. We have got seven-day remand of the accused and will question them on the people who bought their drugs,” he added.

A case has been registered under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Rajpura Sadar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amritsar AIR station in the works for 15 years; tower issue grounds progress

Emblems of empowerment: She stood her ground to become the change

Senior cop’s fake Facebook account unearthed in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat: Old notes to find fresh zing
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP