Five held in connection with two robberies in Greater Noida

Noida: Five men were apprehended by the Greater Noida police in connection with two robberies after an encounter on Saturday. Part of the stolen money was recovered from them, said the police.

In the first case, a businessman in Greater Noida’s Surajpur was robbed of ₹1.5 lakh on December 29, 2020. In the second case, two staffers of a petrol pump, on their way to a bank to deposit money on a scooter, were robbed of ₹8 lakh on January 8 this year.

According to the police, they had a tip-off that the suspects were going to meet near the Janpad crossing to divide the loot.

“Teams from the special operations group and Surajpur police station reached the spot where the suspects were asked to surrender. They tried to flee and fired at the police team surrounding them. In retaliatory firing, two suspects were injured. Three more were apprehended while three of their accomplices managed to flee,” said Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

He also said that the suspects were identified using technical surveillance.

The injured suspects were identified as Brajesh Gurjar and Sunny, who were rushed to a hospital for treatment. A search is on for the three absconding suspects. Of the other three who were nabbed, Vikas worked at the petrol pump and was allegedly an informant for the gang, said the police. On the day of the robbery, he had allegedly informed the suspects when the money had left the fuel station.

Police have also recovered two motorcycles, which had allegedly been used in the incidents, along with ₹6.15 lakh and four countrymade pistols.

Police said the gang has been operative for past few months and has been involved in robberies and looting in the NCR. They are looking at other cases in which the gang may have been involved.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.