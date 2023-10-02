At least five persons, including a local BSP leader as well as a retired CRPF personnel sustained injuries while several vehicles were damaged in a group clash near Mehra Purwa crossing in Deoria city on Sunday.

Five injured in group clash in UP’s Deoria (pic for representation)

The clash, in which the two groups allegedly fired at each other, was over an approach road near Deoria’s Mehra Purwa crossing, police said. Trouble started when an armed group led by one Ram Ashish Yadav, a local resident, asked lekhpal for demarcation of the approach road that led to their land where Yadav had done plotting. As lekhpal started the exercise, another group led by one Raja Ram Chauhan arrived and opposed it. This led to an altercation and subsequently arson and violence.

The local BSP leader who was injured was identified as Raja Ram Chauhan. Others included four members of a former block pramukh’s family. Around 6 motorcycles and cars were set afire by the rival groups, police said.

Eyewitnesses said sounds of gun shots were heard and these shots created panic in the area after which heavy police force was deployed. Fire tenders were also summoned.

Superintendent of police Sankalp Sharma along with additional superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar confirmed that the dispute over the approach road turned violent.

The injured have been admitted to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria where their condition was reported to be stable.

