Five killed in lightning strike incidents in Sonbhadra

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 22, 2023 10:03 PM IST

Five people, including two minors, were killed and two others were injured after being struck by lightning in three different villages of Sonbhadra district on Thursday.

In Chandauli district, six members of a family were injured when lightning struck their mud house in a village. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In Chandauli district, six members of a family were injured when lightning struck their mud house in a village. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the deceased include Krishna Gopal Singh (58), Golu alias Chandan (25) both residents of Preet Nagar in the Chopan area, Algu (60), Umesh Agariya (14), residents of Sinduria and Utkarsh Mishra (12) of Paika area of the district. Besides, Raju Tiwari (48), and Atma Tiwari (40), both residents of Mahalpur under the Jugail police station area were injured.

According to reports, on Thursday five people were sitting under a thatch in a field of one Bindu Pandey near Sinduria bridge when lightning struck the thatch killing Algu, Krishna Gopal Singh and Golu on the spot, while Raju Tiwari and Atma Tiwari were injured.

The second incident occurred in Sinduria village, at Tola Bakhador, where Umesh Agariya (14) was sitting in front of his house when lightning struck him, killing him on the spot.

The third incident happened in the Paika area of the district when Utkarsh Mishra (12) was on his terrace when lightning struck him, killing him instantly.

On receiving information, police reached the spots and rushed the injured to the hospital, took the bodies into possession and sent them for postmortem.

5 injured in Chandauli district

Meanwhile, in Chandauli district, six members of a family were injured when lightning struck their mud house in a village. They have been admitted to the district hospital Chandauli, police said.

sonbhadra district lightning strike
