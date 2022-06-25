Five killed, six injured as bus rams into truck on NH 730

Five persons, including a roadways bus driver and conductor, were killed and nearly half a dozen others were injured in a bus-truck head-on collision on the Lakhimpur-Dhaurahra national highway (NH 730), on Friday.

The speeding UP roadways bus rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction at the Unchgaon-Adlispur crossing, under Isanagar police limits, Dhaurahra police said.

Dhaurahra deputy police superintendent (DSP) Sanjay Nath Tiwari said four persons died on the spot while a fifth succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.

Three of the deceased were identified as bus driver Bal Chandra Mishra aka Ranu (40), bus conductor Nayab Singh, who died at the district hospital and a bus passenger Jamal Khan (45), Avsaf (32) of Kandhali in Shamli district and Sirajul (25) of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, police said.

Two of the half a dozen injured – an unidentified about 45-year-old woman and a 20-year-old Ashwini were rushed to the district hospital while the rest of others were sent to Dhaurahra community health centre.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Dhaurahra, Dhirendra Kumar Singh, DSP Sanjay Nath Tiwari, Isanagar police station in-charge Arvind Kumar Pandey rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

Earlier, on Thursday, Kheri had witnessed tragic casualties of 11 persons including 10 of the same family of Gola in a horrific road accident in Gajraula of Pilibhit district.

DEO KANT PANDEY