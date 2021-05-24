Home / Cities / Others / Five NDRF teams airlifted from Varanasi to WB ahead of Cyclone Yaas
VARANASI: Five teams of NDRF were sent to West Bengal from Varanasi on Sunday in view of possibility of Cyclone Yaas in coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on May 25 and 26
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 12:36 AM IST
VARANASI: Five teams of NDRF were sent to West Bengal from Varanasi on Sunday in view of possibility of Cyclone Yaas in coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on May 25 and 26.

A senior NDRF official said West Bengal and Odisha governments have asked for NDRF teams to reduce any sort of loss after the Met department’s warning of Cyclone Yaas in the coastal areas.

Five NDRF teams under leadership of Commandant Manoj Kumar Sharma were airlifted from Lal Bahadur Shastri, Babatpur Airport Varanasi to Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata by an Indian Air Force cargo plane, said NDRF inspector Jagdish Rana.

From there the teams would reach the coastal areas via road and would be deployed in the areas which were likely to be affected by a possible cyclone in West Bengal, he added.

Recently, more than a hundred teams of NDRF were deployed to deal with the situation emerged by Tauktae. The teams effectively dealt with the situation and worked for restoring normalcy.

