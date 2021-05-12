Five of 13 inmates who escaped Rewari jail arrested

Five inmates of 13 infected with Covid-19, who had escaped from Rewari jail on Saturday night, were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested are identified as Naveen Sharma alias Golu, Ajit alias Neta, Rajesh alias Kalia, Abhishek and Ashish.

Rewari superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Jorwal said three inmates were arrested by Narnaul CIA and one each was arrested by the Bawal and Model Town police of Rewari. “We are searching to nab the eight other inmates,” the SP added.

As per information, four of the five inmates were booked on murder charges. So far, no action was taken against the security officials so far for their alleged negligence.

The inmates were lodged in the section designated for Covid patients and fled after cutting grill of their barracks on Saturday.

“One staff member was deployed inside the barrack and another outside, and both were sleeping when the incident took place,” Jorwal said, adding that there was negligence on part of the jail staff.

“These inmates were sent there after they tested positive for Covid. Most of them came from Nasibpur jail where 284 inmates had contracted the infection,” he added.

The Rewari jail was recently turned into a dedicated centre for inmates testing positive for virus.