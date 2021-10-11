Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five of family die in wall collapse in Telangana
others

Five of family die in wall collapse in Telangana

The incident occurred in Kothapally village on the late on Saturday night, they said, adding some villagers informed police about the incident on Sunday morning.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the incident, an official release said. (PTI)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:37 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad

A couple and their three children were killed and two other kids suffered minor injuries after a wall of their house collapsed on them in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Kothapally village on the late on Saturday night, they said, adding some villagers informed police about the incident on Sunday morning. The partition wall in the hut collapsed on the seven family members who were asleep, killing five of them on the spot, a senior police official said over the phone.

The two other children were rescued and have been admitted to a state-run hospital with minor injuries, he said. Asked if the collapse was due to the rains, the police official said it was not so and the wall was apparently in a dilapidated condition.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the incident, an official release said. Following directions from the chief minister, state agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy announced ex-gratia payment of 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Officials were directed to identify dilapidated houses and structures in villages, the release added.

