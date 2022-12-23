Five persons detained for allegedly beating Dalit youth in Vadodara: Police

Five persons were detained on Thursday for allegedly beating up a Dalit youth in Gujarat’s Vadodara, a video of which had gone viral on social media a few days ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered at Vadodara taluka police station.

According to police, the youth was thrashed by seven persons on December 11 when he was on the roadside near Sevasi canal.

Also Read: BSP eyes votes from Dalit, Muslim & OBC communities in urban body polls

“We have detained five of the seven accused and they will soon be formally arrested. From our preliminary findings, it seems that the victim did not know the accused. There seems to be a case of stalking where the victim made some objectionable remark at a girl on social media,” said Rohan Anand, Vadodara superintendent of police.

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 323 (assault) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) as well as provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to a senior police official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}