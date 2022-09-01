Ludhiana | Five vehicle lifters arrested, 10 stolen bikes recovered

The Division Number 8 police on Wednesday busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of five men.

The accused have been identified as Lakhvinder Singh alias Teetu; Jaskaran Singh alias Jassa of Bhamal village, Onkar Singh, Manjeet Singh of Gorsian Kadar Baksh village and Simran Singh of Mehdpur, Jalandhar. Ten stolen motorcycles have been recovered from their possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-City 3) Shubham Aggarwal said they had initially arrested Lakhvinder and Jaskaran on the basis of a tip-off, following which their three aides were arrested.

The suspects used to steal bikes using duplicate keys, police said.

The ADCP said Manjit is already facing trial in a murder case, while Jaskaran is facing two FIRs for drug peddling and smuggling illicit liquor. Lakhvinder is facing trial in three cases, including assault and theft. All three of them are out on bail.