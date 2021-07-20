Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five youths killed in road accident in Kaimur

Five youths were killed when their speeding car dashed against wall of a bridge and fell into a water ditch on National Highway-2 under Durgavati police station of Kaimur district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said
By Prasun Kumar Mishra, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Five youths were killed when their speeding car dashed against wall of a bridge and fell into a water ditch on National Highway-2 under Durgavati police station of Kaimur district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, all in the 25-40 age group, were friends belonging to Kaimur district and were returning home after a vacation, police said.

On getting information, a police team reached the spot and got the car pulled out of the water ditch. Police broke open the locked car gates and found all the youths to be dead, officials said.

Police informed the families of the deceased, and sent the bodies to Bhabua district hospital for postmortem examination.

