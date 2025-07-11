Five-year-old’s maiden Kanwar Yatra with father

Five-year old Deepak, a student of Class 1 and a resident of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, set out on a 100-kilometer maiden religious journey from Dashashwamedh Ghat in Prayagraj on Friday morning to Mardeshwar Shiva temple in Rewa. Young Deepak on his maiden Kanwar Yatra along with his father and neighbours at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

He arrived with his father, Saryu Sonkar, alias Vairagi and his elder brother, Ashok, and some neighbours from Rewa in Prayagraj at 4 am on Friday.

After taking a bath in the Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat and filling his three litre plastic can with Ganga Jal, anointed with a bright yellow ‘Chandan Tika’ and wearing a ‘Trishul’ print half-sleeve Kurti and saffron shorts, the minor ‘Shiv Bhakt’ proceeded for his destination at around 11am.

Vairagi, a farmer by profession and an ardent Shiv Bhakt said that he had made up his mind to bring his sons this time so that they would not only learn young but also get blessed by the devotion that this trek entails. He said that this journey of faith was not just a test of physical strength, but of reverence and dedication.

“I have been doing this for the past 14 years. There are hot roads on the way, the body is drenched in sweat, exhaustion tests your determination but the devotion for Shiva in the heart overcomes every pain. People welcome us by making arrangements for refreshments and rest at various places on the way,” he said.

The five-year-old turned out to be the centre of attraction at Dashashwamedh Ghat as-well-as the temple where people looked on curiously appreciating the child, who was out to bear the harsh elements.

According to Deepak, it was nice to walk along with so many people singing all along the way carrying the can of Ganga Jal on his tiny shoulders. “I came with my father today and am excited to begin my journey for ‘Shiv Bhagwan’,” he added.