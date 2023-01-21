Fix SAP for sugarcane, pay dues within 14 days of supply: RLD chief writes to CM

LUCKNOW Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and member of Rajya Sabha, Jayant Chaudhary, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding the state government to immediately announce a remunerative State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane for 2022-23.

The RLD chief has also asked the CM to ensure payment to sugarcane farmers within 14 days of their supplying the produce to mills and effectively control the stray cattle menace. According to RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey, the party chief has pointed out in the letter that half the current crushing season is already over but the government has still not announced the sugarcane price despite demands from farmers.

“The farmers are forced to supply cane to sugar mills without being aware of the price they will finally get,” Jayant said in the letter. He pointed out that SAP was declared in September last year because of the upcoming assembly polls then. Jayant further said in the letter that under a drive launched by the RLD to help producers get the remunerative price of sugarcane, farmers were regularly writing letters to the CM but to no avail till now.

