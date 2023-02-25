Flat owners of collapsed apartment appeal for rehabilitation

LUCKNOW On the grim occasion of the one-month anniversary of the Alaya Apartment collapse, several of its residents assembled at the building site on Friday to push their demand for rehabilitation. The apartment building had caved in on January 24, claiming three lives and injuring several others. The collapse of the five-storeyed building also rendered a majority of its occupants homeless. The collapse of the five-storeyed building also rendered a majority of its occupants homeless. (File photo)

To draw attention to their cause, many of the flat owners held placards with messages like -- ‘beghar ko ghar do’ (give homes to homeless) and ‘aarthik sahayata pradan karo’ (provide financial support). They have urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take cognisance of their plight and take necessary action.

“We wrote a letter to CM Yogi on February 6 but have not received any response. Meetings with other authorities, including the deputy CM, have not yielded desired results,” said Surya Gupta, a resident. In a similar vein, Rubi Fathema said, “As voters, it is our right to demand compensation from the CM.”

The former occupants say that the shelter home allotted to them at the Laxman Mela ground is in a poor condition. The accident also snatched the livelihood of 60-year-old Shah Jahan, who worked as a domestic help in multiple flats of the collapsed apartment. He also demands financial aid from the government.

Meanwhile, in a related development on Thursday, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob released a statement requesting the presence of joint commissioner of police (law and order) Piyush Mordia, vice-president of Lucknow Development Authority, and chief engineer of Public Works Department at a meeting which is scheduled for February 28 to discuss the findings of the probe conducted into the collapse.