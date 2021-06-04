Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Flatted factory complexes to come up in Agra, Kanpur
others

Flatted factory complexes to come up in Agra, Kanpur

Lucknow: The state government on Friday approved flatted factory complex for industrial cities of Agra and Kanpur and decided to improve industrial infrastructure in Lucknow and two other districts
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:04 PM IST
HT Image

Lucknow: The state government on Friday approved flatted factory complex for industrial cities of Agra and Kanpur and decided to improve industrial infrastructure in Lucknow and two other districts.

Flatted factories are multi-storeyed complexes in which non-polluting industrial units can operate. This concept is adopted to ensure easy availability of land for industries.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME, informed that the state government had approved 51.13 crore for the flatted factory complex, one each in Agra and Kanpur.

For the Agra project, the government has approved 26.41 crore and for Kanpur 24.72 crore. The Centre will provide financial assistance of 12 crore each for both the projects.

The fatted factory complex model is adopted for non-polluting units permitted by industrial development authorities. Industries like readymade garments, handicrafts, woollens, hosiery, IT, carpet and other such units can come up in such complexes.

The complexes are most likely to be four-storey buildings, including ground floor.

A technical committee headed by additional secretary, union government, MSME ministry, has approved this project.

This model would help MSMEs to start a business venture with less capital, Sehgal said.

Sehgal also informed that for improving industrial infrastructure in Lucknow, Jaunpur and Farrukhabad, the state government had approved 21.54 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP