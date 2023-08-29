Ahead of G20 Summit, flight timings altered at Lucknow Airport

LUCKNOW: In light of the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Delhi from September 9 to 10, flight timings between Lucknow’s Amausi Airport and Delhi’s IGI Airport will be rescheduled from September 7th to 11th. G20 Summit (Sourced)

Additionally, a few flights are likely to be cancelled during this period. Airports in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Amritsar have been instructed to be prepared to accommodate the nighttime parking demand from Delhi airport.

Commenting on the matter, an official from Lucknow airport said, “The G20 Summit is set to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10, with the participation of several heads of state. We anticipate the arrival of several private jets carrying VVIPs. Moreover, numerous Indian VVIPs are also expected to attend the event.”

The influx of private planes transporting foreign dignitaries for the G20 summit is anticipated to result in limited parking space availability at Delhi airport. Consequently, Lucknow airport has been tasked with ensuring available parking spaces and making suitable arrangements for aircraft parking. Airports near Delhi with sufficient parking capacity, including Lucknow, Amritsar, and Jaipur, have been put on alert. Some flights might even be directed to land at these airports due to the expected congestion at Delhi airport. Officials state that Amausi Airport can accommodate parking for up to 15 aircraft during the night.

Furthermore, due to the increased air traffic at Delhi Airport during the G20 Summit, modifications to flight schedules are expected from September 7 to 11. As per airport sources, Air India’s nightly flight on the 7th is anticipated to be cancelled. Instead, this flight will be rescheduled to depart for Delhi in the morning from September 8 to 11. Specific details regarding the adjusted timings will be released shortly. Notably, flight AI 811 is projected to arrive from Delhi at 8:10 pm, returning as AI 812 to Delhi at 8:40 pm.