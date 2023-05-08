Floating changing rooms on Ganga in Varanasi soon

Changing rooms and lockers on a floating jetty which are being assembled at Samane Ghat, will be installed at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the Ganga, by the month end, in Varanasi.

An artist’s impression of the floating jetty and the changing rooms to come up on the Ganga in Varanasi (HT Photo)

These are being developed under supervision of Varanasi Smart City Limited, on the instruction of the U.P. government.

Dr D Vasudevan, chief general manager of Varanasi Smart City Ltd, said that the devotees coming to Kashi definitely take a bath in the Ganga. For their convenience, a floating jetty equipped with the facility of lockers and changing rooms is being built at the ghats on the Ganga.

Each changing room will have a capacity of 15 women and 15 men. Changing room for men is at one end of the jetty and for women on the other end. The floating jetty will be 34 meters long and 8 meters wide and the entire arrangement will be brought together at a cost of ₹99 lakh.

Once ready, devotees will not have to climb stairs in wet clothes after taking a dip in the Ganga, he added.