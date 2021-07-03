Flood water enters five blocks of Araria, Purnia districts

Incessant rains for last one week caused flood water to enter about a dozen villages in five blocks of Araria and Purnia districts, forcing people to shift to safer places.

The flood-affected blocks of Araria district are Palasi, Kursakanta and Sikti, while in Purnia about six villages falling under Baisi and Baisa blocks in eastern part have been affected by floods.

Besides, a sudden rise in water level of Parman, Bakra and Nuna rivers has posed flood threat in other areas of the districts.

According to a Sikti resident Rameshwar Madal, Bakra and Nuna rivers are posing a serious threat, as they are fast eroding arable land.

Another Araria village resident Baleshwar Mandal said, “Bakra River has forced our family to disintegrate. We are living separately, as our land and houses were devoured by the river.” In Palasi block, low lying areas of three villages has already been flooded.

In a bid to minimise damage, anti-erosion work has begun as per guidelines of the district magistrate, Kursakanta circle officer (CO) Birendra Singh said.

Several villages of Baisi and Baisa blocks of Purnia district are facing erosion. “This year, Parman river has started rising menacingly and has caused damage to our land and habitation,” said one Md Shah Alam of Mala village under Baisi block.

The Araria district administration has identified 72 most vulnerable panchayats to floods and asked block level officers concerned to remain alert. Besides, 311 higher spots have also been identified in the district, officials said.

Similarly in Purnia, Baisi, Baisa, Amour and Dagarua blocks are flood prone and the district administration has alerted officials. “We have almost completed anti-erosion work,” said Purnia district magistrate Rahul Singh.