Assam: 9 lives lost due to floods and landslides this year

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have killed nine people in Assam this year so far, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The last death was reported on July 18, and as of Wednesday, 63,606 people in 14 districts were affected by the deluge.

Partially submerged houses in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district of Assam earlier this week. (Reuters Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar are among the affected districts.

Golaghat has the highest number of flood-affected population, followed by Sivasagar and Dhemaji. Among the major rivers, Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level in Dhubri, Tezpur and Neamatighat.

According to SDMA, one person died in Sivasagar district on Wednesday due to a landslide, while a Sonitpur resident died due to floods on July 17.

Further, 92,839 domestic animals have been displaced due to flood water. Over 2,863 hectares of cropland are still submerged, and more are being impacted due to continuing heavy rainfall.

Several districts are receiving heavy rainfall and rivers flowing from neighbouring states are also bringing in large amounts of water, according to state government authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Infrastructure systems, including embankments, roads, bridges, have been damaged by flood water in nine districts, while erosions have been reported from eight districts, the SDMA informed.

As of now, 272 villages under 24 revenue circles across 14 districts are dealing with floods.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON