Floods start receding, relief for Prayagraj
Recent heavy rains in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand led to an alarming rise in the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna. The heavy inflows into the Yamuna tributaries Chambal, Ken and Betwa caused water to overflow on barrages constructed on these rivers.
In a much-needed relief for people affected by floods in the Ganga and the Yamuna, water levels of both the rivers finally started receding at all three measuring points in Prayagraj on Tuesday.
Flood control officials said as of Tuesday 4 pm while the Ganga was receding at 7 cm/2 hours at Phaphamau and 6 cm/2 hours at Chhatnag, water in the Yamuna was subsiding at 5 cm/2 hours.
In the 24 hours ending Tuesday 4 pm, floods in the Ganga receded by 14 cm to 85.77 metres at Phaphamau and 26 cm to 85.77 metres at Chhatnag. The water level of the Yamuna also came down by 27 cm to 85.62 metres in the same period.
However, both rivers flowing a metre over the danger mark of 84.734 metres were still a matter of concern.
“The water level has started receding and the trend will continue. By Wednesday evening, both the rivers could come below the danger mark,” said executive engineer of the flood control department Brijesh Kumar Verma.
Meanwhile, devotees were gearing up to clean the Bade Hanuman temple with the floodwaters expected to subside from there. The temple has been underwater for the last 10 days.
“As of Tuesday evening, 6,784 people from 1,496 families were taking shelter at 21 flood relief camps set up in the flood-hit zones. A total of 158 villages and localities of the district are affected by the floods. As many as 282 boats are pressed into service for relief and rescue works,” said ADM (finance and revenue) Jagdamba Singh, also the district nodal officer in charge of all affairs related to natural disasters.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
