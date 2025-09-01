Floods worsen in Sultanpur Lodhi; 3 houses collapse, evacuations on

Kapurthala : The flood crisis deepened in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi as the Beas recorded its highest seasonal flow of 2.37 lakh cusecs on Sunday. This surge caused water levels to rise by 1 to 2 feet in already submerged agricultural lands and residential areas across the Mand region. The flood crisis deepened in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi as the Beas recorded its highest seasonal flow of 2.37 lakh cusecs on Sunday. This surge caused water levels to rise by 1 to 2 feet in already submerged agricultural lands and residential areas across the Mand region. (ANI)

Three houses in Rampur Gora village collapsed due to the gushing waters, though no casualties have been reported so far. Low-lying fields and homes continue to face severe inundation, disrupting daily life and farming activities.

The district administration has issued immediate alerts and is actively conducting evacuation operations with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the army. However, many residents remain reluctant to leave their homes due to fears of theft. Officials reported that while many temporarily moved to safer areas during rising waters earlier in the week, most returned once the water receded.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said multiple teams have been formed to ensure evacuation and relief efforts in flood-affected villages, including Baupur Jadid, Mohammadabad, Sangra, Bhaini Kader Bakhsh and Rampur Gaur. Food and medical supplies are being provided to those who stay behind.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) continues to release large volumes of water into the Beas. On Sunday, the water level at Pong Dam fell slightly to 1,390.9 feet from 1,391.59 feet the previous day, just above its maximum capacity of 1,390 feet. Water inflows from Himachal Pradesh’s catchment areas — Kangra, Mandi and Kullu — were recorded at 94,855 cusecs, while the BBMB released 1.09 lakh cusecs through spillway gates and turbines.

Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha visited the flood-affected areas in Sultanpur Lodhi to oversee relief operations. He confirmed that special tehsildars have been deployed for expedited crop loss assessment (girdawari), ensuring farmers receive timely compensation for their losses.

Sinha also acknowledged the ongoing discussions to find a permanent solution to protect 16 villages in the Baupur mand area from future floods.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed concern about the deteriorating flood situation. He spoke with Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal to receive updates on relief efforts and victim conditions. Kataria had intended to visit the flood-affected areas but postponed his trip due to the critical conditions on the ground.