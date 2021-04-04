Flouting Covid norms at airport? Prepare to shell out 1K as fine

htmetro@hindustantimes.com

Mumbai Travelling from Mumbai and not following Covid-19 protocols? You could be fined at Mumbai airport.

With effect from April 1, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has started levying a fine of ₹1,000 on passengers who refuse to comply with mandatory safety norms such as wearing face masks covering the nose as well as the mouth and maintaining social distance, among others, at the airport.

The development comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a directive to authorities to keep vigil and fine passengers breaking Covid-19 norms.

With the latest directive from the DGCA, marshals at airport will levy fines on any individual who refuses to comply with requests of safety protocols established in the wake of the pandemic.

“In the event of further non-compliance, the violator will be handed over to the authorities for further action. CSMIA ensures stringent temperature screening of passengers and personnel before entry into the terminal, and regular sanitisation and disinfection of its premises, particularly at high-movement areas and touch points,” said an airport spokesperson.

“CSMIA endeavours to conform to the highest standard of safety and security, and has adopted numerous precautionary measures to help and support the passengers, including providing an efficient transit to its travellers,” she added.