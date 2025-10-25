FM Sitharaman inaugurates ₹116cr CGST Bhawan in Gzb

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inaugurated the new Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Bhawan in Ghaziabad’s Kamla Nehru Nagar, calling it a symbol of “technology-driven compliance, simplified procedures, enhanced transparency, and voluntary participation” among taxpayers.

Built on 2.21 acres, the green complex features two basements and seven floors, with parking for nearly 300 vehicles, at a cost of ₹116 crore, the finance ministry said.

“If the taxation can become the next generation, we can also have office complexes for our officers to efficiently perform their duties,” the minister said, adding that the newly launched GST 2.0 had generated “a remarkable global buzz” as a reflection of India’s progressive economic vision.

Sitharaman lauded officers for implementing the new reforms, which came into force on the first day of Navratri. “When you are efficient, and you bring in large-scale reform, it receives attention globally,” she told officers, while noting that retail sales hit an all-time high of ₹6.05 lakh crore during the festive season.

Citing a traders’ body report, she said this marked a 25% rise from last year’s ₹4.25 lakh crore, with ₹5.4 lakh crore spent on goods and ₹65,000 crore on services -- the “biggest Deepawali business in India’s trading history.”

Sitharaman also underscored the importance of integrity within government institutions, urging strict accountability in disciplinary matters. “No forgiveness for wrongdoing, no ill-feeling if one is right,” she said, stressing that swift conclusions of proceedings strengthen public trust and morale within the service.

The new CGST Bhawan in Ghaziabad brings the CGST Ghaziabad Commissionerate, CGST Audit Commissionerate, CGST Appeals Commissionerate, and pay and accounts office under one roof, the ministry said in a statement.